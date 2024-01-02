Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2020 Nishimwe Engaged to Ethiopian Techpreneur Michael Tesfay

Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe has finally said 'Yes' to fiancé Michael Tesfay after two years dating.

Tesfay and Naomie were first reported to be dating in early 2022 before making their relationship public via their social media a few months later, sharing photos of them together with captions of romance.

Via what appears to be his only Instagram post, the Ethiopian tech entrepreneur shared photos of their engagement on Monday, January 1 and said, "I am looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you and honouring God through our union @NaomiIshimwe Naomie."

He also announced that the two "are getting married" though the dates for their wedding have not been made official yet.

A wedding would make Naomie the fourth beauty queen to get married since 2009, after Grace Bahati, Aurore Mutesi Kayibanda and Elsa Iradukunda who recently tied the knot with former Miss Rwanda organiser Dieudonné Ishimwe, widely known as Prince Kid.