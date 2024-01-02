Tanzania: TRA Sets New Record

DAR ES SALAAM: TAX collections for the first half of the 2023/24 have increased by 11.5 per cent comparing to the corresponding period in the last financial year.

A record breaking trend was set last December after the revenue authority collected 3.05tri/-, equivalent to 102.9 per cent, setting a new record since TRA's establishment.

In its report released on Monday, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) managed to collect 13.9tri/- in the period between July and December in the 2023/24, which is a performance of 97.98 per cent of the targeted 14.21tri/-. In the corresponding period last year, the taxman collected 12.49tri/-.

TRA Commissioner General Alphayo Kidata said in the statement that collection for December, 2023, was 3.05tri/-, equivalent to 102.9 per cent, an amount that has never been reached since TRA's establishment.

"In the month of December, the TRA managed to break a record of making highest collection since its establishment," the statement said.

The monthly collection for the last six months are July (1.9tri/-), August (2tri/-), September (2.6tri/-), October (2.1tri/-), November (2.1tri/-) and December (3.05tri/-).

Comparing to the same period in the previous financial year, the monthly collections increased by an average of 11.5 per cent.

Commissioner General attributed the achievements to efforts by the authority in practically implementing directives and various guidelines given by the President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and other government leaders.

He said the government has continued to implement its sixth strategic plan which has brought positive impacts to the tax collection in the country.

Among other steps taken under the strategic plan include improvements in the structure of the TRA including introduction of new mid and large taxpayers' divisions in order to offer better services to different groups of taxpayers according to the needs.

On the other hand, the improvements in the environment of doing business in the country has attracted more investments in the manufacturing sector as well as more imports.

He also said the ongoing major reforms in the tax collection systems in the management and collection of customs have simplified and increased efficiency in the receival of returns and report from the taxpayers.

Another factor was strengthened tax education network and provision of information to the taxpayers and the public at large about issues of taxes such as Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) and Electronic Tax Stamp (ETS).

Mr Kidata said the management and the board of directors of the TRA recognises the high contribution of the taxpayers and the public at large.

"In sustaining those achievements, the TRA calls upon taxpayers and the public at large to continue implementing legal requirements including submitting returns and paying proper taxes timely and demanding electronic receipts," he reminded.