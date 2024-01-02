Tanzania: Govt Trashes Misleading Report Over Hcmis

Dodoma — DODOMA: THE government has rubbished information circulating in different media platforms that it has axed some workers from the Human Capital Management Information System (HCMIS), due to inaccurate details regarding their names and ages.

It insists that the information is false and malicious as it does not come from competent authorities vested with powers to issue such serious matters in the public service.

HCMIS is a tool for effective management of Human Resource and Payroll in the public service.

According to a press statement released on Monday by the Head of Communications in the Ministry of State, President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mary Mwakapenda, there have been recent misleading information circulating in the social media informing the public that civil servants with inaccurate names and ages had been removed from the government's payroll system.

"Due to such misleading information, there are persons who have moved a step further to call some employees telling that they have been directed by the government to verify their details regarding to names and ages in the LAWSON, thus removing them from the payroll beginning January 2024," noted Ms Mwakapenda in a statement.

According to her, the conmen and women have been using using three different mobile phone numbers, whereas they sometimes demand that they be given money so as to help the Civil servants to remain in the payroll.

"Such information has brought fear and panic amongst civil servants," she added.

Ms Mwakapenda however insisted that the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) wishes to alert all public servants to be cautious of such information currently being propagated by unscrupulous Tanzanians, adding that the government has its own system in releasing such serious matters to its stakeholders.

However, the Ministry's Spokesperson noted that the LAWSON system which is now mentioned by persons with ill motives does not exist anymore.

"The government warns all those involved in providing such misleading information and warns them to stop immediately as through security organs, it is monitoring and tracking them so that immediate legal actions can be instituted against them," reads the statement in part.