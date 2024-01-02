Tanzania: Nderiananga Hails RCs' Support to Floods Victims

DEPUTY Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination), Ummy Nderiananga, has applauded the Regional Commissioners whose regions have been hit by floods in the country for the way they responded to ensuring that victims of the disaster are helped.

Ms Nderiananga made the statement recently when she visited the floods victims of Makanya and Hedaru in Same District, Kilimanjaro Region where she handed over humanitarian aid of 27 tonnes of maize, 250 mattresses, 700 blankets, 316 mats, 194 buckets and 62 water drums for 159 households with 562 affected people.

"Disaster can affect anyone, it is something that requires all people to join forces to help those who are affected," she said.

She congratulated the regional and district disaster committees for the way they cooperated with the people in making sure that those who were in trouble were served.

"The government has seen the great efforts that have been taken by the RCs whose regions have been hit by floods and this has been possible due to the amendment of law on disaster last year," said Deputy Minister Nderiananga.

The deputy minister also used the opportunity to ask the public to observe the instructions given by experts including observing weather forecast to avoid further disasters.

On his part, Same District Acting Administrative Secretary, Mr Sixbert Sarmett said the floods in Hedaru Ward occurred on November 24 while at Makanya Ward it occurred on December 7 last year where two people died and road infrastructures and crops damaged.

"The floods caused damage to crops where 423 hectares were destroyed and 256 households flooded," he said.

Hedaru Ward Councillor John Kindoli asked the government to expand the Hedaru bridge including constructing another water channel to prevent water from spreading into people's homes.

Some residents of Hedaru Ward, have thanked the sixth-phase government for ensuring that the citizens are safe.