Tanzania: New Year Address By Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania

How time flies! The year 2024 comes as scheduled. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, I would like to extend our heartfelt greetings and the best New Year wishes to all fellow Chinese who work, study, and live in Tanzania. My appreciation also goes to friends who have been devoted to and supported the China-Tanzania friendship.

The year 2023 is of particular importance to China as it continues to pursue development. At a new starting point, the country has made steady progress on high-quality development and high-standard opening-up.

Its economy is projected to grow by 5.4%, and its contribution to global economic growth will exceed 30%, continuing to be a front-runner among major economies. Solid steps have been made in building China into an innovative country. The Tianwen-1 Mars probe landed and explored the planet in what was China's first Mars exploration mission.

Chinese astronauts have entered China's space station, and the C919, the self-developed large passenger aircraft, completed its inaugural commercial flight. Head-of-state diplomacy has been playing the guiding role on China's major country diplomacy.

The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping's proposal for a human community with a shared future and the Belt and Road Initiative. Just two months ago, the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing saw the participation of representatives from over 150 countries and 40 international organizations, all coming together to recognize a decade of this significant endeavor.

Now, the initiative has stood as the most expansive platform for international cooperation, and also the most widely embraced public good across the globe. China's consistent growth provides a beacon of confidence and strength to an uncertain world, and makes notable contributions to global peace and progress.

The year 2023 has been extraordinary for China and Tanzania ties. As an African country of great importance, Tanzania has a pivotal role to play in China's relations with Africa. It is China's diplomatic priority to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries, including Tanzania.

In 2023, together with friends from all sectors of society in Tanzania, we celebrated the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 10th anniversary of President Xi's visit to Tanzania and proposal for the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith and for the Belt and Road Initiative.

H.E. President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan once again met with H.E. President Xi in Johannesburg in August, 2023, since her successful visit to China in 2022.

This suggests high-level political mutual trust between the two nations. Guided by both presidents, China and Tanzania can set a paradigm for China-Africa relations and South-South cooperation as they stay committed to an even stronger comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership.

Throughout 2023, China remained Tanzania's largest trading partner and biggest investor. From January to November, bilateral trade reached 7.96 billion US dollars, representing a 6.8% year-on-year increase.

China exempted 98% of Tanzania's exported goods to China from tariffs, allowing its premium agricultural products like avocados and wild-caught seafood to enter the Chinese market.

As such, China is expected to maintain its status as Tanzania's top trading partner for the eighth consecutive year. Beyond that, notable progress has been made in the field of investment.

A testament to that is USD311 million have been invested in Wangkang Sapphire Float Glass Factory. Through such ventures, Chinese businesses are actively contributing to Tanzania's industrial and agricultural modernization.

This not only creates job opportunities but also brings tangible benefits to the locals. The year 2024 is crucial for China to implement its 14th Five-Year Plan. We will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-Tanzania diplomatic relations.

At its Central Economic Work Conference held last month, the Communist Party of China outlined plans for higher-standard opening-up.

While taking the eight major steps to support our joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, we will coordinate the implementation of landmark projects and "small yet beautiful" livelihood projects. These efforts will bring more opportunities for the development of Tanzania and other African countries.

In 2024, China will stand ready to leverage the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Tanzania as an opportunity to renew traditional friendship and respond to challenges together for common prosperity.

This joint endeavor aims to support Tanzania in realizing goals set in Vision 2025 and its third five-year plan. As a new year begins, everything takes on a new look. The upcoming year will mark the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Dragon represents a symbol deeply rooted in China's national spirit. As people would say, "With the dragon in the air and the tiger on the move, the nation's prosperity is assured".

May China and Tanzania enjoy greater prosperity and our people a better life. May the ties between the two nations move steadily forward. To all our friends, I wish your career prosper, your families be filled with happiness, and have a joyous New Year.