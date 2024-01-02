Kenya: Miners Eye 10 Percent Contribution to Kenya's GDP

2 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The Kenya Chamber of Mines is eyeing a 10 percent GDP contribution to Kenya's economy by 2030 through mining.

KCM chairman Patrick Kanyoro said that mining, as an economic activity, has the capacity to create over two million jobs besides boosting the country's industrialization.

Over the last decade, the mining industry has only managed a meagre average of 0.7 percent of Kenya's GDP, despite its latent potential.

Kanyoro added that small-scale miners, especially those in gemstones and gold, will greatly benefit from joining cooperatives as they will have the opportunity to ride on economies of scale, both in production and marketing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.