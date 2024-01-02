Kenya: Miners Eye 10 Percent Contribution to Kenya's GDP

Nairobi — The Kenya Chamber of Mines is eyeing a 10 percent GDP contribution to Kenya's economy by 2030 through mining.

KCM chairman Patrick Kanyoro said that mining, as an economic activity, has the capacity to create over two million jobs besides boosting the country's industrialization.

Over the last decade, the mining industry has only managed a meagre average of 0.7 percent of Kenya's GDP, despite its latent potential.

Kanyoro added that small-scale miners, especially those in gemstones and gold, will greatly benefit from joining cooperatives as they will have the opportunity to ride on economies of scale, both in production and marketing.