Kenya: Equity Group Acquires 99.26 Stake in Rwandese Cogenbanque

2 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Equity Group Holding is acquiring a 99.26 percent of Rwanda's Cogebanque from the Government of Rwanda and other minority shareholders.

The group also confirmed that all requisite regulatory approvals relating to the proposed merger have been received.

"EBR and Cogebanque are pleased to announce that all requisite regulatory approvals relating to the proposed merger have been received. Receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals marks a major step forward in our journey to combine our strengths and create a more robust, efficient, and customer-centric combined entity,"the statement continued.

"The merger will be effective 31st December, 2023," the statement confirmed.

