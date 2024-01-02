Ethiopia Signs Historic MOU With Somaliland to Secure Access to Sea

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the President of Somaliland Muse Bihe Abdi have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding in Addis Ababa today.

Office of the Prime Minister said the Memorandum of Understanding for Partnership and Cooperation, between the Ethiopia and Somaliland, is intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides.

"The MoU shall pave the way to realize the aspiration of Ethiopia to secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports. It also strengthens their security, economic and political partnership," according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, the Memorandum of Understanding also indicates the pathway to bolster their political and diplomatic relations.

The MoU reaffirms the principled position of the Ethiopian government to advance mutual interests through cooperation on the basis of reciprocity, it pointed out.

It ushers in a new chapter of cooperation and has a huge significance for regional integration in the horn. It also enables Ethiopia to enhance its role in maintaining regional peace and security.