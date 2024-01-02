Tanzania: Mwinyi Insists Physical Exercise

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi has continued to encourage adults to spare at least 30 minutes, in three consecutive days, for body exercise because it is important in reducing risks of contracting Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

He reiterated this after a four Kilometre walk from Michenzani to the new Amani complex where members of about 149 fitness clubs, under the umbrella 'Zanzibar Body Exercise Sports Association (ZABESA)' gathered for the annual mass physical exercise as one of the activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 1964 revolution.

Dr Mwinyi said frequent physical exercise is the best way to minimise risks and address most of the health challenges in the human body is the result of the current lifestyle of too much inactivity, "Many people have lost the habit of walking, and eating healthy."

Speaking during the 14th Mass Body Fitness or Gymnastics Bonanza, Dr Mwinyi said as a nation healthy people are needed, and that is why the government is fully committed to developing playgrounds so that people have enough areas to exercise.

On her part the Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, Tabia Maulid Mwita said the annual national body exercise was the implementation of the sports policy from the CCM Manifesto (2020-2025), aimed at encouraging citizens to participate in sports, "I am happy to learn that the number of participants in the Bonanza has been increasing, regardless of gender and age."

"We thank Dr Mwinyi and the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan for encouraging citizens to participate in physical exercise. We have made great strides in managing and strengthening sports," she said.

Earlier, Sports Commissioner Ameir Mohamed said a national guideline for body exercising is being used to achieve the objectives of exercising as the Chairperson of ZABESA, Said Suleiman thanked all the groups from Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania that took part in the bonanza while emphasising the importance of physical exercises and environment conservation.

This year's sports bonanza or mass physical fitness exercise attracted groups from various regions of Unguja, Pemba and Mainland Tanzania including Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Dodoma, Iringa and Mbeya.