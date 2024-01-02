Tanzania Scoop Most Improved Teams Girls in Fiba Awards

TANZANIA: TANZANIA Basketball Federation (TBF) is delighted after receiving the first-ever International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Award in the history of the sport in the country due to the national under-18 girls team's stellar performance in the period from 2021-2023.

TBF president Michael Kadebe told the 'Daily News' yesterday that they received the awards in Switzerland over the weekend whereby Tanzania was named among the Most Improved Teams Girls 2021-2023.

"It is indeed a matter of pride for the country and TBF and sports fraternity in general, it is the first time that our country has been recognised at such FIBA International Awards that we received it on December 30th, 2023," he said.

Kadebe added that it is not an easy matter for them within the short period of only two years of their leadership to achieve this great success.

However, he insisted that the main success has been largely contributed by Orkeeswa Secondary School of Monduli, Arusha which has been at the forefront of the national under-18 girls team preparations camp.

The team was under manager Peter Louis, Raymond Yusuf Ngezi (coach), and Moreen Sizya (assistant coach) according to Kadebe.

"We want to express our gratitude to the government under our beloved President, Samia Hassan Suluhu for providing us with great support through the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports and the National Sports Council (NSC), enabling this team to participate in various international competitions and finally being able to get this award," he stated.

Kadebe also extended his gratitude to all TBF officials, media, fans and all stakeholders who in one way or another have been part of contributing to the success.

"On behalf of TBF, I also want to complement the national under 18 girls' team for their efforts, spirited fight, and great teamwork in their international competitions that paid off with proud awards, we dedicated Award to them for the job well done," he said.

The girl's achievements include the team's stellar performance at the 2022 Afro Zone V youths competition held in Uganda. In contrast, both local youths' national teams finished overall second and secured a place in the 23rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.