Tanzania: Milestone As Kairuki Hospital Treats Tumor Without Surgery

DAR ES SALAAM: In a groundbreaking development for Tanzania and East Africa, Kairuki Hospital's team of doctors, led by Dr Fred Rutachunzibwa, have achieved a historic feat after successfully removing four tumors without surgery.

Utilizing a cutting-edge High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) machine, the procedure marked a significant milestone in medical innovation.

The HIFU is a minimally invasive medical procedure that uses ultrasound waves to treat certain conditions, such as tumors, uterine fibroids and tremor.

The very high-intensity and highly focused sound waves interact with targeted tissues in the body to modify or destroy them.

"This remarkable achievement not only signifies a renewed hope for patients grappling with tumors but also showcases the country's advancement in healthcare technology," Dr Rutachunzibwa said.

He said the Kairuki Hospital remains at the forefront of medical breakthroughs, revolutionizing the treatment landscape and improving patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to report that the patient, whose identity remains confidential, is recuperating well and was discharged on December 30, 2023, a testament to the effectiveness and safety of this groundbreaking non-invasive procedure," he said.

A tumor is an abnormal growth of cells that serves no purpose. A benign tumor is not a malignant tumor, which is cancer.

It does not invade nearby tissue or spread to other parts of the body the way cancer can.

In most cases, the outlook with benign tumors is very good. But benign tumors can be serious if they press on vital structures such as blood vessels or nerves.

Therefore, sometimes they require treatment and other times they do not.

The growth of a benign tumor might be linked to, among others, environmental toxins, such as exposure to radiation, genetics, diet, stress, local trauma or injury, and inflammation or infection.