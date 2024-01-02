Tanzania: Gamondi Hails Okrah Signing As Yanga Earn Big Win

DAR ES SALAAM: YOUNG Africans coach Miguel Gamondi described the newly signed Augustine Okrah as a good player who will help a lot to strengthen the team's attacking section.

The Ghanaian player was introduced at the half-time of the match between Yanga and Jamhuri SC in the progressing group stage of the 2024 Mapinduzi Cup tournament at the New Amaan Sports Complex in Zanzibar on Sunday night.

Gamondi's side claimed a heavy 5-0 goals success in their opening fixture of the competition as Chrispin Ngushi sealed a brace before contributions from Shomari Kibwana, Clement Mzize and Mahlatse Makudubela respectively.

"He is a good player, he has come to add something to the team, I think you know him better than myself because he played here before and we are looking for a more powerful upfront, probably he would do the job.

"His signing was made collectively and we have been scouting a lot of players for the past two months," revealed Gamondi who is yet to win a trophy at the helm of the club.

Concerning the match itself, the Argentine trainer gave credit to his players for their impressive work rate throughout the match a quality he said necessitated them to score five goals in the first half.

"As you saw, we fully controlled the game and after scoring five goals, we made several substitutions in the second half because we have three matches in six days hence a chance for other youths to show their potential.

On his part, Jamhuri SC coach Mohamed Juma admitted the massive defeat saying their opponents were too good for them throughout the match.

"We have recorded poor results, conceded five goals and there are several factors that have contributed to this big loss and one of them is that most of my players are making their debut appearance in this tournament," Juma said.

He further revealed that with one match remaining for them to play, they are going to divert all their focus to their last encounter to end this season's Mapinduzi Cup campaign on a positive note.

In today's two fixtures, Vital'o host Azam in an early match before witnessing a late kick-off game between Jamus FC versus Yanga.