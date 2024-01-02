Ethiopia: Somaliland President Arrives in Addis Ababa for Talks With Ethiopia PM

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The President of the breakaway region of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, has arrived in Addis Ababa today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and high-ranking government officials received President Muse Bihi Abdi upon his arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

During his stay in Addis Ababa, President Muse Bihi Abdi is expected to meet and discuss with senior government officials.

Bihi's Addis Ababa visit comes two days after he met with Somali president Hassan Sheikh in Djibouti, where both leaders signed a deal aimed at resumption of the stalled unity talks.

The two sides - Mogadishu and Hargeisa held talks in the UK, Turkey, UAE, Djibouti, and other places in the world since 2012, but no result has been made over the critical issues, including the unity.

Ethiopia is a close ally of Somaliland and it has opened a diplomatic mission in Hargeisa City, with no authorization from the federal government of Somalia which is obliged to preserve the country's sovereignty.