Ethiopia Expresses Commitment to Play Role in Promoting Peace, Prosperity As Member of Brics

1 January 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia remains committed and ready to play a constructive role in promoting peace and prosperity as a new member of the BRICS family in collaboration with all its members, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The press statement issued by the ministry indicated that "today is a historical day as Ethiopia has officially joined the BRICS." Starting from January 1, 2024, Ethiopia has assumed its membership in the BRICS.

Following the historical decision of the BRICS Summit in August 2023 to invite Ethiopia to join the BRICS as a member, Ethiopia has welcomed the invitation to be part of this important partnership platform, the press released added.

"Its membership recognizes the rich-multilateral contribution of Ethiopia to promote international peace, security, and prosperity; and the continued commitment and leadership of Ethiopia to South-South cooperation."

Due to the ongoing economic reforms, the current and potential of the Ethiopian economy has been acknowledged, the press release stated.

"We have been preparing to join the BRICS. The Ethiopian Government has, therefore, appointed Mamo Esmelealem Mihretu, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, as Sherpa, and Ambassador Mesganu Arga Moach, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, as Sous Sherpa."

A national ministerial and a senior official coordination committee have been also established and laid the groundwork to ensure the active participation of Ethiopia.

Guided by its long-held principles and rich history of multilateralism, the statement reiterated that "Ethiopia remains committed and ready to play a constructive role in promoting peace and prosperity as a new member of the BRICS family in collaboration with all its members."

