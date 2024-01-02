Egypt: Education Ministry, Efpa Ink Health Awareness Protocol

Education Minister Reda Hegazy inked a co-operation protocol with Board Chairman of the Egyptian Family Planning Association (EFPA) Talaat Abdel Qawi on spreading health awareness and boosting the values of belonging to the country and training on the skills of scientific creative thinking.

Hegazy asserted that supporting the educational operation is the responsibility of all bodies and institutions working in the fields of education and sustainable development.

The Ministry of Education is working on developing the system of education via partnerships with the ministries and NGO organizations concerned, he said, adding that there is a strong relation between education and giving birth.

The ministry aims at, in its strategic plan 2024/2029, preparing the individuals to live and learn for the future, he said, adding that the plan is based on three governmental programs including building humans and employment, goals of sustainable development and focusing the curricula on the important issues such as water security, environmental security and population issues.

There is cooperation between the ministry and the EFPA to put a general framework to study the important issues in addition to organizing seminars to raise the awareness of students, he said.