Egypt: Irrigation Min. Asserts Importance of Managing Water System

1 January 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hany Suweilam asserted the importance of managing the water system in an integrated way and with good mechanisms that guarantee delivering water to the beneficiaries.

This came during the minister's participation in the fourth workshop to assess the Ministry's performance during the summer season 2023, the current winter season and planning for the summer season 2024 in Menoufiya governorate.

In his word, Suweilam said that the workshops held in the governorates aims at assessing the performance and directly contacting those responsible for managing the water system in each governorate and standing on the challenges facing this system in each governorate.

The previous workshops were held in Beheira, Daqahliya and Upper Egypt, he said.

He gave directives to take all measures for field follow up to look into and solve the complaints of the beneficiaries.

