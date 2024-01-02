Egypt to Host Conference On Promoting Yachting

Egypt's Ministry of Transport will hold a conference on Wednesday in the New Administrative Capital to explore ways to enhance the establishment of local and international marinas and boost yacht tourism in Egypt.

Investors and stakeholders in yacht tourism and marina construction will attend the event, which will also be attended by investors in coastal villages and tourist destinations along the Mediterranean and Red Seas, the Gulf of Suez, and Aqaba.

Egypt seeks to be a premier yacht tourism destination.

Since July, Egypt has granted tourists arriving on foreign tourist yachts a 3-month tourist stay instead of one month.

The Ministry of Transport has implemented measures to simplify and expedite procedures for foreign yachts arriving and departing from ports and marinas along the Egyptian coasts.

These measures include establishing a single digital platform for foreign yachts and reducing approval time for tourist yacht programs to just 30 minutes instead of 15 to 30 days previously.

Furthermore, a uniform docking tariff has been set at all government docks, passenger stations, and tourist ports.

Yachting enthusiasts now have the freedom to choose their docking location based on announced prices, provided services, and the desired tourist itinerary.

Furthermore, yachts can now depart from any tourist port or marina regardless of the arrival port or marina.