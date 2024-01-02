Egypt: Cairo Metro Raises Fares

1 January 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ministry of Transport raised ticket prices for the three-line Cairo Metro by 1-2 pounds on Monday while introducing a new ticket pricing scheme for passengers travelling more than 23 stops.

Based on the new pricing scheme, a ticket for a journey between one to nine stops increased from EGP 5 to EGP 6, while a ticket for 10 to 16 stops increased from 7 EGP to EGP 8.

Furthermore, a ticket for 17 to 23 stops increased from EGP 10 to EGP 12, while a new ticket costing EGP 15 was added for passengers travelling more than 23 stops.

Since 2018, Egypt has implemented a new pricing system for the capital's underground based on the distance travelled by passengers, introducing three distance-based tickets, ranging between EGP 3 and EGP 7.

The last increase in the prices of metro tickets occurred in August 2020, when the value of a ticket for a trip of one to nine stops was increased to EGP 5, up from EGP 3. Similarly, the prices of tickets for 9 to 16 stops were increased from EGP 5 to EGP 7 and those for 16 to 40 stops to EGP 10, up from EGP 7.

Officials then said the step was necessary to keep the service operating and finance extensions to the metro system.

In February 2023, the government introduced new tickets for 25-station rides.

Cairo Metro serves more than 3.5 million people daily in the Greater Cairo area.

Expanding the Cairo Metro is part of the government's plan to modernise the country's railway system.

In December 2022, Egypt signed a $301 million loan agreement with Japan to build the fourth metro line.

