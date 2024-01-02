Egypt: Saudi Plane With Humanitarian Aid Arrives At Arish Airport

A Saudi plane carrying humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip arrived at Al-Arish International Airport in North Sinai on Monday, MENA reported.

The head of the Egyptian Red Crescent branch in North Sinai, Dr. Khaled Zayed, explained in a press statement that the Saudi plane carries 24 tons of medical and food supplies.

A volunteer team of the Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai has unloaded the contents of the plane, in preparation for transporting it to the logistical warehouses in the city of Al-Arish, to be brought successively into the Gaza Strip.

He explained a total of 362 planes with 11,000 tons of humanitarian aid have arrived at the Al-Arish Airport since last October 12.

In its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, Israel has killed more than 21,000 Palestinians and injured about 56,000 others (70% of whom are children and women), in addition to thousands of missing persons under the rubble.

