Kenya: FKF Executive Committee Set for Crucial Meeting With National Elections on the Horizon

2 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will on Saturday hold an executive committee meeting that is expected to discuss, among other issues, the impending national elections.

In a letter addressed to executive committee members, FKF CEO Barry Otieno said the meeting is slated for the federation's headquarters at the Goal Project Offices at 10:00 a.m.

"The agenda of the meeting will be as follows: FKF activities; FIFA update; FKF Election matters; FKF financial status; and AOB," Otieno said.

As confirmed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to Parliament in September last year, the national elections are slated for February this year with the presidency post expected to be hotly contested.

So far, former Harambee Stars international and Gor Mahia legend Sammy 'Kempes' Owino has declared his candidature as well as the former executive committee member from Nyanza, Tom Alila, former FKF supremo Sam Nyamweya and K'Ogalo secretary general Sam Ocholla.

Also expected to be in contention is longstanding football entrepreneur Hussein Mohammed, head of Extreme Sports, the organisers of the Super 8 Tournament.

