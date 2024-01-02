Rwanda: Five Awaited Key Highlights of 2024

The year 2023, in Rwanda, was full of events that arguably marked significant changes in an ever-shifting world. But the next 12 months also have more in store. Let's take a closer look at the significant events on the horizon, ranging from the presidential polls in July to the Veterans Clubs World Cup in May.

1. Presidential and legislative polls (July 15)

Rwanda is set to hold presidential elections in July.

According to the National Electoral Commission's roadmap, campaigns for president and parliamentary candidates will commence on June 22 and conclude on July 13, followed by the elections on July 15.

It is the first time legislative and presidential polls will be held concurrently following an amendment to the constitution earlier in 2023.

2. Kwibuka, Liberation 30 (April, July 2024)

April will mark the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, with the government set to issue guidelines - as has always been the case - on commemoration activities country wide.

April 7 marks the start of Kwibuka 30, which will continue for three months. Kigali Genocide Memorial will be a focal point as the Flame of Remembrance is lit and dignitaries place wreaths at the mass graves.

Usually, after the initial commemoration week, commemoration events and activities continue throughout the 100 days ending July 3. July 4 will equally mark another milestone in the country's history. Rwanda will celebrate 30 years after the liberation struggle.

3. 20 years of RDF participation in international peacekeeping operations

Rwanda will celebrate 20 years of its involvement in international peace support operations, reflecting its commitment to international peace and diplomacy. In August 2004, exactly 10 years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda deployed the country's first contingency to a peacekeeping mission under the auspices of the then African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS). The latter was mandated to curtail the humanitarian catastrophe that was boiling in the western part of the country, in Darfur.

Later, Rwanda reached out to help in more places including the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in 2014 and Mozambique in 2021.

Rwanda's participation in Peace Support Operations is mainly motivated by the need to take international responsibility as an active member of the international community.

Informed largely by the tragic history of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda resolved to contribute to peace-keeping and stability whenever required. Rwanda is currently the third largest Police and troop contributor to UN Peacekeeping operations. Rwandan peacekeepers are engaged in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

4. Rwanda Day returns (February 2-3)

The annually celebrated diaspora event, Rwanda Day, returns on February 2 and 3, 2024, after being temporarily halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 11th edition which will take place in Washington D.C., will bring together thousands of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda to reflect on the country's development and different avenues to make their contributions.

The country's biggest event held outside its borders has kept Rwandans living abroad connected to the country and helped bring investors into the country. Rwanda Day has been held in Brussels, Chicago, Paris, Boston, London, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Ghent, and Bonn in Germany. The last edition was held in Bonn, Germany, in 2019. Over the last editions, Rwanda Day has brought together more than 35,000 Rwandans and Friends of Rwanda living in Europe, the US and other parts of the World.

Rwanda Day, which was first held on December 4, 2010, in Brussels, Belgium, is a big celebration largely used by the Diaspora community to reflect on how to find solutions to the country's challenges and advance its development agenda.

5. Veterans' Club World Championship (May 10-20)

Rwanda is set to host three consecutive tournaments of the Veterans Clubs World Championship (VCWC) from 2024 to 2026. The inaugural tournament will take place in Kigali from May 10-20, featuring football legends, including FC Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho Gaucho, and more.

The VCWC is a tournament for former players to showcase their talents once again and, more importantly, to contribute to noble causes. The competition is expected to draw up to 150 football veterans, with an anticipated global following of over 100 million people.