Kenya: President Ruto, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga Congratulate Tshisekedi on Re-Election

Nairobi — President William Ruto has joined leaders in congratulating Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election.

Through a post shared Online President Ruto expressed gratitude to his DRC counterpart for winning the elections.

"Sincere congratulations to my brother, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, for a well-deserved victory," Ruto said in a statement published on X formerly Twitter.

President Ruto said his government is looking forward to strengthening the Kenya-DRC relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

"The election is a milestone in the democratic history of your nation. I look forward to strengthening the Kenya-DRC relations for the mutual benefit of our countries," he said.

Kenya's former President, Uhuru Kenyatta, also congratulated President Tshisekedi on his re-election urging him to prioritize peace and foster unity within the DRC.

In a statement released via the official page of the Office of the Fourth President of Kenya, Kenyatta also stressed the significance of peace and unity, stating peace and unity serve as the fundamental pillars of a prosperous nation.

"Former President Uhuru Kenyatta extends his warm congratulations to H.E. President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on his well-deserved re-election as the President of the DRC," read the statement on his official page.

On his part Azimio coalition Opposition leader Raila Odinga congratulated President Tshisekedi for securing the re-election by expressing his gratitude to the Congolese voters for their role in achieving a peaceful co-existence during the elections.

Through his official social media account Odinga also emphasized the hope for prosperity and positive change in the DRC, stating, "May his leadership usher in positive change and prosperity for the nation."

Furthermore, he extended his best wishes to the people of the DRC in their determination to regain stability and lead their country towards a brighter future.

"Congratulations to President Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election, and my sincere appreciation to the Congolese voters for peacefully expressing and realizing their aspirations. I wish him the very best as he continues with the crucial mission of steering the DRC back on course," Odinga said, writing on X social network.

During the elections held on December 20, 2023, President Tshisekedi secured an impressive 72% of the votes.

Businessman Moise Katumbi emerged as the second-place candidate with 18 percent of the vote, while former oil company executive Martin Fayulu received 5 percent. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, renowned for his work in treating women subjected to sexual violence in eastern DR Congo, secured less than 1 percent of the vote. The election witnessed a voter turnout of over 40 percent, with approximately 18 million citizens exercising their right to vote.

Although some members of the DRC's opposition are calling for a rerun of the elections due to what they claim was reported "numerous irregularities" highlighted by the main observer mission, President Tshisekedi's victory remains officially recognized.