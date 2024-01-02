Rwanda: APR Close in On Frank Onyeabor Deal

Primus National League leaders APR FC are in advanced talks to sign Sunrise FC centre back Frank Onyeabor Chukwuebuka.

The Nigerian defender has been a key figure in Sunrise FC backline during the first round of the 2023/24 topflight league and his impressive performance has caught the eyes of Thierry Froger and his technical team.

Times Sport can confirm that APR has contacted Sunrise FC in an attempt to secure Onyeabor's services as the club looks to reinforce their defensive department before the January transfer window deadline.

APR FC are considered frontrunners in the race for the player but AS Kigali has also shown interest.

Onyeabor, 23, joined Sunrise FC in July 2023 on a two-year deal as a free agent after passing trials. He previously played for Viablen Stars, Future Eagles and Nigerian Air Force FC.

A move to APR looks likely on the paper but the Nyagatare-based club is reportedly in no rush of selling him until they find his replacement.