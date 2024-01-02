Kenya: Ndindi Nyoro's Facebook Account Under Hackers' Control

Nairobi — Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro's Facebook page has been hacked and is now in control of the alleged hackers.

Confirming the incident through a post published on X formerly Twitter Nyoro pleaded with his followers not to open any link shared or sent to them.

He has as well advised his over 500,000 followers on Facebook to ignore update and inbox messages shared or sent by the hackers stating that he is working to recover and restore the pages.

"Kindly note that our Facebook Profile and Page is under the control of hackers. Kindly do not click on any link sent! Ignore updates and inbox messages shared and sent by the hackers," he warned.

The National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee Chair revealed that his Facebook account was hacked on Monday.

"My Facebook page was hacked yesterday. We are trying to resolve the problem. We are African and Africa is our Business," he stated.

Nyoro last posted on the page on Monday wishing his followers a Prosperous Year while conveying his New Year message to Kenyans.

"Wishing you all a prosperous New Year, 2024. Nawatakia baraka tele mwaka mpya. We are African and Africa is our Business," read the post published on his Facebook page.

Kenyan Digital strategist Denis Itumbi whose Twitter account was hacked in March last year has also urged Kenyans to ignore any updates and Inbox messages being shared by the hackers using the platform.

"Please take note that hackers have taken control of the FB profile of Ndindi Nyoro and the official page Ndindi Nyoro. Ignore the updates and Inbox messages being shared by the hackers.We are working to recover and restore the pages," read a statement posted on Itumbi's official Facebook page.