Nairobi — Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced plans to phase out the use of postpaid meters in rural areas in the next three years.

This is aimed at eradicating power theft as well as additional costs that involve hiring meter readers, the utility company said.

While 2.1 million KPLC customers are connected through postpaid, 6.8 million are on prepaid.

It comes at a time when Kenyans have been complaining of high electricity charges.