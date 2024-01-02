Kenya: Airtel Africa Picks New MD, CEO

Nairobi — Sunil Taldar has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa.

Taldar now succeeds Olusegun Ogunsanya, who is retiring after 12 years at the telco.

Only in October last year did the new boss join the company as Director for Transformation.

Taldar will assume the role effectively on July 1, 2024.

"Following a transition period, Mr. Taldar will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director and assume the role of CEO on 1 July 2024, at which time Mr. Ogunsanya will step down from the Board and retire from the company." Airtel Africa Chair Sunil Bharti Mittal