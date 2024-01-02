Tunisia: Coast Guard Thwarts 13 Irregular Migration Operations and Rescues 188 Migrants

1 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Coast Guard units recently thwarted 13 irregular migration operations across the maritime border and rescued 188 migrants, according to a statement released by the General Directorate of the National Guard on Monday evening.

Units from the Central Maritime Guard Region thwarted 12 irregular migration operations across the maritime borders and rescued 175 migrants of sub-Saharan African nationalities.

For their part, agents of the National Guard district of Sfax arrested 5 wanted migrant smugglers and traffickers and seized 10 metal boats and 8 outboard motors.

The General Directorate of the National Guard added that the coastguard units of Nabeul, for their part, foiled an irregular migration operation across the maritime borders and rescued 13 Tunisian migrants and a foreign girl.

The public prosecutor's office has ordered that the necessary legal measures be taken against them, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.