Tunisia: Coast Guard Thwarts 13 Irregular Migration Operations and Rescues 188 Migrants

Tunis/Tunisia — Coast Guard units recently thwarted 13 irregular migration operations across the maritime border and rescued 188 migrants, according to a statement released by the General Directorate of the National Guard on Monday evening.

Units from the Central Maritime Guard Region thwarted 12 irregular migration operations across the maritime borders and rescued 175 migrants of sub-Saharan African nationalities.

For their part, agents of the National Guard district of Sfax arrested 5 wanted migrant smugglers and traffickers and seized 10 metal boats and 8 outboard motors.

The General Directorate of the National Guard added that the coastguard units of Nabeul, for their part, foiled an irregular migration operation across the maritime borders and rescued 13 Tunisian migrants and a foreign girl.

The public prosecutor's office has ordered that the necessary legal measures be taken against them, the same source said.