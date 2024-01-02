Algeria in Search of Third TotalEnergies Afcon Title

Algeria will participate in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the 19th time in its history.

They in Group D with Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania

Algeria is seeking to achieve its third continental title

This year's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 is one tournament that Algeria is looking at using to redeem themselves following their 2021 edition disappointment as well as missing out of a place in the World Cup.

The North African giants are drawn in Group D alongside Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

Algeria's TotalEnergies AFCON fixtures:

15 January

Algeria - Angola: 20:00 GMT, Bouaké Stadium.

20 January

Algeria - Burkina Faso: 14:00 GMT, Bouaké Stadium.

23 January

Mauritania - Algeria: 20:00 GMT, Bouaké Stadium.

How they qualified:

Algerian finished top of Group F of the qualifiers with 16 points after winning 5 matches, getting one draw with zero losses.

Player to watch: Mohamed Amin Ammoura

Mohamed Amin Amoura, is considered one of Africa's rising talents. The 23-year-old has become one of the most prominent African players shining in Europe during the current season. He set the Belgian football club scene alight with Saint-Geloise with 16 goals scored in the tournament.

One of his best attributes is his ability to shoot with both legs and eliminate defenders during one-on-one situations.

Coach: Djamel Belmadi

Djamel Belmadi, will be managing his country's national team for the third time in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals, as he previously led the nation to their title in 2019 on Egyptian soil.

The 47-year-old has been at the helm for five years and will be looking to use his experience of continental football to the best of his abilities to lead the Algerian side to glory.

Algeria's TotalEnergies AFCON previous performances:

1968: First round

1980: Runner-up

1982: Fourth place

1984: third place

1986: Group stage

1988: third place

1990: Champion

1992: Group stage

1996: Quarter-finals

1998: Group stage

2000: Quarter-finals

2002: Group stage

2004: Quarter-finals

2010: Fourth place

2013: Group stage

2015: Quarter-finals

2017: First round

2019: Champion

2021: Group stage