Algeria in Search of Third TotalEnergies Afcon Title

- Algeria will participate in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the 19th time in its history.
- They in Group D with Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania
- Algeria is seeking to achieve its third continental title
This year's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 is one tournament that Algeria is looking at using to redeem themselves following their 2021 edition disappointment as well as missing out of a place in the World Cup.
The North African giants are drawn in Group D alongside Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.
Algeria's TotalEnergies AFCON fixtures:
15 January
Algeria - Angola: 20:00 GMT, Bouaké Stadium.
20 January
Algeria - Burkina Faso: 14:00 GMT, Bouaké Stadium.
23 January
Mauritania - Algeria: 20:00 GMT, Bouaké Stadium.
How they qualified:
Algerian finished top of Group F of the qualifiers with 16 points after winning 5 matches, getting one draw with zero losses.
Player to watch: Mohamed Amin Ammoura
Mohamed Amin Amoura, is considered one of Africa's rising talents. The 23-year-old has become one of the most prominent African players shining in Europe during the current season. He set the Belgian football club scene alight with Saint-Geloise with 16 goals scored in the tournament.
One of his best attributes is his ability to shoot with both legs and eliminate defenders during one-on-one situations.
Coach: Djamel Belmadi
Djamel Belmadi, will be managing his country's national team for the third time in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals, as he previously led the nation to their title in 2019 on Egyptian soil.
The 47-year-old has been at the helm for five years and will be looking to use his experience of continental football to the best of his abilities to lead the Algerian side to glory.
Algeria's TotalEnergies AFCON previous performances:
1968: First round
1980: Runner-up
1982: Fourth place
1984: third place
1986: Group stage
1988: third place
1990: Champion
1992: Group stage
1996: Quarter-finals
1998: Group stage
2000: Quarter-finals
2002: Group stage
2004: Quarter-finals
2010: Fourth place
2013: Group stage
2015: Quarter-finals
2017: First round
2019: Champion
2021: Group stage