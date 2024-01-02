Ethiopia: Gambella University, Ahri Sign MOU to Cooperate in Research Spheres

Addis Ababa — Gambella University and Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today to collaborate in various research areas.

The President of Gambella University, Dr. Diriba Eticha, and the Director General of Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Professor Afework Kassu signed the MoU.

During the signing ceremony, Diriba said the university is working to produce qualified and competitive graduates who can contribute to Ethiopia's economic development.

Preparations are undertaken to create linkages with center of excellences and conduct problem-solving researches, particularly in the fields of agriculture and mineral development as well as tourism, he added.

Thus, the university aims to work together with the institute, especially in research, training and information sharing.

Director General of Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Professor Afework Kassu on his part said the MoU will contribute to work together on health research, capacity building and innovation.

As per the agreement, the two institutions will jointly carry out researches in plants vital to produce traditional medicines focusing on indigenous knowledge as well as on malaria, tropical and other contagious diseases that require attention, Professor Afework elaborated.

AHRI was founded in 1970 through the initiative of the Norwegian and Swedish Save the Children organizations seconded by the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia.

Its mission is to improve medical care; health and wellbeing of the public by generating and delivering scientific evidence, developing new tools and methods through biomedical, clinical and translational research, and to serve as a hub for technology transfer and capacity building in medical research and training.