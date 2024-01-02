Mozambique: Commander Promises to Pay Back Wages

Maputo — The General Commander of the Mozambican police force (PRM), Bernadino Rafael, announced on Saturday that the PRM is working with the Ministry of Economy and Finance so that, by the end of January, it can pay off the wage arrears owed to police agents.

Rafael, cited by Radio Mozambique during a working visit to the northern province of Nampula, said the PRM has submitted several proposals to the Ministry in the search for a definitive solution to the problem of unpaid back wages.

"The latest proposal we drew up was that we want a multi-sector team, formed by members of the police and those who handle wages in the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and together we will go to the northern, central and southern regions of the country, where we will work with the victims of this situation, so that we find out where the mistake lies', said Rafael.

He added that, if this proposal is accepted, the wages should be paid in January. He admitted that some police members were spending the New Year holiday without receiving their December wages.

"We need to be aware that there are mistakes, and try to find a half-way house for the definitive solution of the problems of wages of members of the police force.

Rafael urged police agents to show calm and patience in carrying out their duties, while the search for solutions to their problems continues.

He claimed "some people are appearing all the time on social media agitating police members because they haven't been paid their wages, and saying they should do this and that'.

"But we have a chain of command', he warned.

He regretted that some of his colleagues are spending the festive season without their wages, but he assured them the money has not been stolen.

He claimed that the police will not be demotivated. "We are fighting for our police to maintain their morale, and to work faithfully to serve Mozambicans, in this great task of guaranteeing public order, security and tranquility', Rafael declared.

He claimed that the main cause of the delays in paying police wages was the transfer of the data base from the old wages system to the new Single Wages Table (TSU) for the public administration.