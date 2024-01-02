Angola: National Police Detain 16 Illegal Immigrants in Cuanza Norte

Ndalatando — Sixteen citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were arrested on Sunday in Cuanza Norte province by the National Police for illegally entering and staying in the country.

The arrest took place in collaboration with the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME).

According to the local police command's report on New Year's Eve events, seven nationals were also arrested for allegedly committing crimes.

During the period under review, 12 crimes were recorded, seven more than in the same period last year, with nine offences in the municipality of Cazengo, two in Lucala and one in Cambambe.

There were also three road accidents, resulting in six injured people in the municipalities of Cazengo, Cambambe and Golungo Alto.

As part of traffic inspections, 42 fines were issued for various offences, totaling one million, 153,485 kwanzas. DS/VC/MRA/DOJ