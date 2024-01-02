Angola: National Team Begins Preparations in Dubai for Can'2024

1 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national football team began their preparations on Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the 34th edition of the African Nations Championship (CAN'2024), to be held from 13 January to 11 February in Côte d'Ivoire.

While in Dubai, the national team will play two friendly matches against Bharein and the Democratic Republic of Congo this month.

The national coach, the Portuguese Pedro Gonçalves, will have Neblú, Kadú e Dominique who are the goalkeepers, Tó Carneiro, Eddie Afonso e Quinito, Jonathan Buatu, Gaspar, Loide Augusto, Nurio Fortuna, (defence players), Fredy, Beni, Bruno Paz, Keliano Manuel, Show, Estrela, are the midfielders, Zine, Mabululu, Milson, Gelson Dala, Gilberto, Jerémi Bela and Zito Luvumbo are the strikers.

Meanwhile, in the continental competition, Angola is part of the group D.

According to the first round schedule, Angola will play Algeria on 15 January, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania (20) and Burkina Faso (23).FN/MRA/DOJ

