Angolan President Congratulates Re - Elected DRC President

Luanda — Angola Head of State João Lourenço on Tuesday congratulated President Félix Tshisekedi on his re-election as the winner of Democratic Republic of Congo's election (DRC).

In his congratulatory message, the Angolan president and chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) said the re-election shows the trust placed in him by the Congolese people, who, by re-electing him to the highest office in the DRC, demonstrate that they positively value all the political action and efforts undertaken by him and his government over the last four years.

According to João Lourenço, this appreciation by the people is aimed at re-establishing peace, stability and concord in the DRC, without which economic and social development projects will not be able to be fully accomplished to the benefit, prosperity and well-being of the Congolese people.

The Angolan president underlined that the orderly way in which the elections has taken place was a demonstration of the great political maturity of the Congolese people and therefore deserved great appreciation.

"I am certain that the renewal of Your Excellency's leadership at the helm of the Democratic Republic of Congo is a guarantee that we will take fundamental steps towards restoring peace in our sub-region, strengthening cooperation at SADC level and the continued strengthening of existing cooperative relations between our two countries," reads the congratulatory message.

João Lourenço also wished every success in the fulfillment of the noble and honorable mission of leading the Congolese nation in the coming years, which has been conferred on him by the Congolese people.

According to the results released on Sunday by the country's electoral authorities, Félix Tshisekedi was re-elected for a second five-year term, obtaining 73% percent of the votes, followed by Moïse Katumbi, former governor of Katanga (18 % percent ), Martin Fayulu, leader of the opposition (5.33 percent of the votes) and Adolphe Muzito (1,12 percent).MCN/TED/AMP