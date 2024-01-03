Zimbabwe: 'Robbery' Hitmaker Freeman Interviewed By Police Over Questionable, Continued Association With Criminals

2 January 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Zimdancehall chanter Freeman, real name Energy Sylvester Chizanga, was Tuesday interviewed by ZRP's Homicide division following the killing of a third armed robber associated with him.

This is the second time Freeman has had to answer police questions about his associations, all related to armed robberies.

A police statement released Tuesday revealed the state security agency was worried about Freeman's relations with robbery suspects.

"The ZRP confirms that musician Energy Chizanga (34) aka "Freeman" is currently being interviewed by CID Homicide in connection with ongoing investigations into criminal allegations and association with armed robbery suspects," read the statement on X.

His first date with the police followed Charles Chirara's killing in 2021. Chirara, who performed bouncer duties for him, was one of the four robbers shot dead by ex-cop Joseph Nemaisa.

This year, close friend Godknows Machingura (44), a socialite and well-known music promoter based in South Africa was killed in a shootout by one of ZRP's CID squads.

Images of Machingura and Freeman have been shared extensively on social media platforms.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.