South Africa: Military Rejects Ex-Navy Chief's Call to Remove Ramaphosa - South African News Briefs - January 03, 2023

GovernmentZA / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
3 January 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Military Rejects Ex-Commander's Ramaphosa Ouster Call

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) distanced itself from Sylvester Mangolele, a dismissed Lieutenant Commander, following his public call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's removal, reports IOL. Mangolele, expelled in 2018 due to misconduct, recently posted a video demanding Ramaphosa's resignation within 48 hours, citing constitutional violations and economic hardship. The SANDF clarified Mangolele's dismissal and condemned his remarks, asserting they don't represent the military.

More State Officials Face Fraud, Corruption Charges

Over the past year, numerous government officials across various provinces in South Africa have faced serious allegations and legal actions primarily related to financial misconduct, embezzlement of public funds, and fraudulent activities, reports TimesLIVE. Cases involving irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic have been prominent, with individuals like Dr Dion Theys, former head of the Northern Cape health department, along with several colleagues and company directors, facing charges of fraud, corruption, and contravention of financial management acts, resulting in substantial losses for their respective departments. While some convictions and financial recoveries emerged, the year also witnessed ongoing investigations, underlining the magnitude of the fight against corruption in South Africa.

Fuel Price Drop Provides Some Relief

South African drivers can celebrate as fuel prices take a dip at the start of the new year, reports News24. Both petrol and diesel are seeing decreases, with petrol dropping by 62-76 cents per litre depending on octane and diesel by 118-126 cents per litre based on sulphur content. Even paraffin joins the party with a 93 cents per litre cut. South African fuel prices are largely determined by international oil costs and the rand exchange rate, as oil is priced in dollars. The main driver behind this relief is cheaper crude oil thanks to increased production by non-OPEC countries, though a slight rand depreciation tempers the good news a bit.

