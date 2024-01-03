Kenya: North Eastern, Western Kenya to Experience Sunny Conditions Until End of January, Met Department Says

Nairobi — The North Eastern and Western part of the country will continue to experience sunny and dry weather condition until end of January, The Kenya Meteorological department has stated.

According to the Meteorological department, isolated heavy rainfall will however be witnessed in Central Highlands, Western Kenya, South-eastern lowlands, South Rift Valley, and the Coast region.

"Northern regions stay generally dry, but some areas may see occasional rainfall toward the end of the Month," read a statement published online.

The forecast depicted that predominantly sunny conditions will be experienced across the country, with occasional rainfall in the southern half, including western Kenya, Southern Rift Valley, southeast lowlands, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and coastal areas.

"Rainfall was observed in various regions including the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Lake Basin, South-eastern lowlands, and the Coast," the statement read in part.

Additionally, High daytime temperatures of 30°C will be witnessed in the Coast, North-eastern and North-western parts of Kenya as well as some parts of South-eastern lowlands and Western Kenya.

Some areas in Central Highlands, Western Kenya, South-eastern Lowlands, and Central Rift Valley may also experience low night-time temperatures of 10°C.