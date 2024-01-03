Kenya: All Set for 2024 Kenya Kite Cup at Diani Beach

Nairobi — This year's edition of the Kenya Kite Cup is scheduled for January 12-13 at Diani beach with top surfers from around the world expected to be in contention.

The annual competition will feature free style contests for men and women as well as relay races with a cash prize of over Ksh 470,000 at stake.

The free style contest will consist of two competitors in every heat with each one of them accorded 10 minutes to perform their best tricks after which they will be assessed on fluidity, difficulty, kite position and style -- on a scale of 1-10.

Relay races will feature mixed teams of three riders where each team member will race down around a buoy and back to the beach.

The two day event will also raise funds towards the Diani Turtle Watch as well as other local conservation charities through raffles that will be running during the competition.

Moreover, there will be a beach volleyball tournament to compensate for moments when the winds will not be blowing.