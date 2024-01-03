Rwanda: Former Miss Rwanda Winners Congratulate Nishimwe on Her Engagement

Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe's engagement with her fiancé Michael Tesfay has had more than one heart melting at the viral pictures of the lovebirds' special moment of romance.

Tesfay and Naomie, who have been dating since early 2022, broke the news about their engagement on Monday night, January 1, after the beauty queen said 'Yes' to the Ethiopian tech entrepreneur's proposal.

Their engagement photos have since been shaking the internet as different celebrities including Naomie's fellow beauty queens excitedly sent her their congratulatory messages.

Miss Rwanda 2009 Grace Bahati was among the first to wish Nishimwe well shortly after learning about her engagement.

"Congratulations beautiful," said Bahati in a post before Miss Rwanda 2012 Aurore Mutesi Kayibanda also showed some love to Nishimwe and posted,"Congratulations Naomie, I am very happy for you, love."

Divine Nshuti Muheto, the last contestant to win Miss Rwanda crown before it came to a halt in 2022, didn't miss out on the news either as she took to her page to say 'congratulations' to Naomie and her fiance.

Another beauty queen who was overwhelmed by the lovebirds' engagement news was Miss Rwanda 2019 Meghan Nimwiza who commented on their post and typed," Congratulations to these two love birds".

Miss Rwanda 2018 Liliane Iradukunda and Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi were not also sent their wishes to the two lovers.

Among other well wishers who sent congratulatory messages include Naomie's sister Kathia Kamali who is said to have introduced her to Tesfay.

Kathia was head over heels for the engagement and reacted," Two hearts, one love, and a lifetime of happiness. Congratulations on your engagement." before Tesfay, in turn, thanked Kathia for linking them up.

"Thank you for the introduction. I owe you one," he replied to Kathia's Instagram story.

Naomi's aunt Kelly Uwineza also welcomed her to the club of the married.