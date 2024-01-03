Kenya: MP Ndindi Nyoro Renews Attacks on Former President Kenyatta, Tells Him to Cease Support for Opposition Activities

Nairobi — Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has renewed his attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of sponsoring opposition activities to derail the government agenda.

During an address in Nyandarua on Tuesday, the MP who is a close ally of President William Ruto, and considered a leading light in Central Kenya, alleged that the former president is providing funding for protests and legal actions aimed at obstructing the government's agenda.

This statement comes just two days after President Ruto claimed that the opposition was sabotaging his government's plans.

"We urge the former president, who was highly regarded by Kenyans during his tenure, to stop using his resources to finance youth demonstrations and court cases opposing the housing project that provides employment to these youths," Nyoro asserted.

Kenyatta has previously denied the claims that he was funding Opposition activities when he was accused last year of funding street protests against the government.

Nyoro went on to accuse Kenyatta of failing to fulfil his obligations to the Kenyan people during his presidency, instead using public resources for personal gain.

"When you held the highest office in the land, you undermined the same housing project to advance your private endeavour known as Northlands City, disregarding the interests of the general public," Nyoro claimed.

During a recent media briefing at Kiharu stadium, the MP cautioned that Kenyatta's actions are aimed at undermining the current government.

"You, as the former president, have even been backing court cases to disrupt the plans of our current president and government," he alleged, "we will not allow that and we don't fear you."

Nyoro implored the former president to distance himself from the government and express gratitude to the Kenyan people for the opportunity to serve as their leader.

The MP also issued a warning to the opposition led by Azimio coalition's Raila Odinga, asserting that the government is fully committed to revitalizing the country's economy and will not be swayed by threats of protests. In his New Year address, President Ruto accused the opposition of jeopardizing his government agenda, vowing he will not tolerate the attempts because Kenyans stand to lose.

Speaking in his New Year's message, President Ruto accused the opposition of derailing and sabotaging the delivery of public programs.

The President underscored his achievements, highlighting several policies, programs, and strategic interventions aimed at delivering the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"There is nothing wrong with challenging policy and holding the government to account, and, in fact, the national interest is best safeguarded in an environment defined by the competition of progressive ideas, where a good proposal gives way to a better one," said the President.