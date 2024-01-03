Kenya: Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Advocates Timely CDF Funding to Secure Students' High School Entry

Nairobi — Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has urged the national government to expedite the disbursement of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to address the urgent financial needs of parents as their children prepare to join high school.

The MP emphasized the critical nature of timely funding, especially considering the financial constraints many parents are currently facing, which may hinder them from enrolling their children in high school this year.

Owino warned that a lack of financial support, often attributed to unemployment, could prevent students from accessing high school education.

He said there is a high risk of those already in school likely to be forced to drop out due to the inability to meet tuition fees.

"With the release of the KCPE results, we have a cohort of students set to join high school this year. Unfortunately, many parents find themselves in a challenging financial position and will struggle to meet the cost of education," he said.

"I urge the national government to act swiftly and allocate funds for bursaries so that we can provide financial assistance to these deserving students who are transitioning to high schools," Owino added.

The Member of Parliament assured his constituents that he would prioritize the timely disbursement of bursaries to ensure that every student in his constituency has the opportunity to pursue secondary education.

"I want to reassure my constituents that I am fully committed to ensuring that your children have access to education. I am willing to utilize my own salary and expedite the bursary process to support your children in their educational journey," he pledged.

Owino's call for timely CDF funding coincides with Opposition leader Raila Odinga's recent accusation against the government for allegedly misleading Kenyans that it had increased capitation for students while, in reality, it had not yet disbursed the full allocation for students from the previous academic year.

This revelation raises concerns about the financial challenges that schools and students may face as they commence the new academic year.

The Education Ministry has not commented on the matter.

As the academic year begins, the government's ability to promptly disburse funds for students will play a crucial role in ensuring that all eligible students can access quality education without financial barriers.