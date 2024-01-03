Angola: Mussulo's 'New Year's Eve' Sees Drop in Tourist Flow

Ramiros — About 2,000 tourists, including nationals and foreigners, will be present this year, on the island of Mussulo, in the municipality of Talatona, in Luanda, for the New Year's Eve party, against the more than six thousand of the previous year.

Speaking to ANGOP on Sunday, the communal administrator of Mussulo, Manuel Lemos, confirmed, however, that the island has all the conditions of security and sanitation met to welcome its visitors.

He specified that, for this year, eight parties and three fireworks launch points have been authorized for Mussulo.

Without giving figures, the official said that the personnel of the National Police and the Captaincy of Luanda as well as the teams of the sanitation operator Elisal 'are on standby', to maintain security and order on the ground, and ensure tranquility to the tourists present.

He recalled that, due to the recent rains, Mussulo registers an accumulation of submerged waste in several bathing areas, so Elisal 'is working to mitigate the situation and ensure clean beaches'.

He reported that tourists began to arrive 'earlier' at Mussulo since Friday, 29, and expressed hope that visitors will have a tranquil New Year's Eve.

Prices for the crossing from Luanda to Mussulo range from 700 to 1,000 kwanzas in both directions. JJD/IZ/DOJ