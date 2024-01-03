Angola: New Year's Eve With Five Deaths From Road Accidents

1 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Police registered five deaths (-3, compared to the same period pre-2022), as a result of 44 (+6) road accidents in the country, in the last 24 hours, the spokesman for Operation 'Okulianja' 2023-2024, Commissioner Orlando Bernardo said today.

Commissioner Orlando Bernardo, also director of Public Security of the National Police, who was talking at a briefing about the police assurance on New Year's Eve, added that 59 (+26) injuries were recorded in the accidents that occurred, especially in the provinces of Huíla 6 (+1), Lunda Norte 5 (+5) and Luanda 4 (-5).

As for the nature of the accidents, he pointed out that there are 15 (-1) run-overs, with 24 (+8) injured; 13 (+4) collisions between motor vehicles, with 3 deaths, the same number compared to the previous period of 2022, and 19 (+13) injuries; Crashes with 11 (+7), with 1 (+1) death and 9 (+7) injured.

He explained that the main causes are speeding with 17 cases, poor pedestrian crossing 11, poor technical condition of vehicles 9 and driving under the influence of alcohol with 7.

The spokesperson for Operation 'Okulianja' said that from 00:00 today until the present moment there has been a road accident in the municipality of Soyo, Zaire province, collision between motor vehicles, and it is presumed that driving under the influence of alcohol was the cause of the accident.

During the period from December 31, 2023 to 11 a.m. today, January 1, 2024, a total of 87 thousand 356 police personnel were employed, engaged in ostensive patrols and ensuring religious and festive activities. AC/DOJ

