South Africa: Cape Town's Minstrels Kick Off Tweede Nuwe Jaar With a Bang As the Klopse Drum the Ghoema Beat

The alternative New Year celebrations date back to the mid-19th century when the Cape slaves were given a day off from their duties on 2 January.

Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) kicked off in Cape Town on Tuesday with thousands of minstrels showing off their glitzy outfits and songs.

The ghoema beat drummed through the centre of Cape Town as the Klopse set off from the City Hall and made their way through the CBD to the Bo-Kaap.

Tens of thousands of spectators lined the streets as the procession made its way through the city in blistering heat.

The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade 2024 coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, making it a double celebration for the minstrel fraternity.

DM...