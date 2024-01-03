Egypt: PM Discusses Steps to Restructure SIS

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted the importance of the role played by the State Information Service (SIS) in contacting the world countries over the past phase and its contribution in highlighting Egypt's prominent role in various important issues, noting that its importance is emanating from its direct affiliation to the presidency.

This came during a meeting held by the premier on Tuesday 2/1/2024 to discuss steps to restructure the SIS in the presence of Justice Minister Omar Marwan, First Undersecretary of the House of Representatives Ahmed Saad ElDin, Head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) Karam Gabr, Head of the National Media Authority (NMA) Hussein Zein, Head of the National Press Authority (NPA) Abdel Sadeq Al Shorbagi and Head of SIS Diyaa Raswan and a galaxy of officials from the Finance and Communications ministries and other bodies concerned.

The premier said that there is a current interest in restructuring the SIS in cooperation with the Central Agency for Organization and Administration (CAOA) and the SIS with the aim of upgrading its work.

Justice Minister Omar Marwan, for his part, said that the restructuring of SIS, in accordance with the vision of the Justice Ministry, comprises several axes; the financial, the administrative and the legislative sides, in addition in expansion in the activities of its distribution inside and abroad.

Meanwhile, the House's first undersecretary said there is an agreement on the special vision for restructuring the SIS in order to achieve the State's objectives from upgrading its activities.

Also, Rashwan reviewed the historical background of the SIS and its missions as well as its centers established across the country.