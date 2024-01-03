Egypt: PM Discusses Steps to Restructure SIS

2 January 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted the importance of the role played by the State Information Service (SIS) in contacting the world countries over the past phase and its contribution in highlighting Egypt's prominent role in various important issues, noting that its importance is emanating from its direct affiliation to the presidency.

This came during a meeting held by the premier on Tuesday 2/1/2024 to discuss steps to restructure the SIS in the presence of Justice Minister Omar Marwan, First Undersecretary of the House of Representatives Ahmed Saad ElDin, Head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) Karam Gabr, Head of the National Media Authority (NMA) Hussein Zein, Head of the National Press Authority (NPA) Abdel Sadeq Al Shorbagi and Head of SIS Diyaa Raswan and a galaxy of officials from the Finance and Communications ministries and other bodies concerned.

The premier said that there is a current interest in restructuring the SIS in cooperation with the Central Agency for Organization and Administration (CAOA) and the SIS with the aim of upgrading its work.

Justice Minister Omar Marwan, for his part, said that the restructuring of SIS, in accordance with the vision of the Justice Ministry, comprises several axes; the financial, the administrative and the legislative sides, in addition in expansion in the activities of its distribution inside and abroad.

Meanwhile, the House's first undersecretary said there is an agreement on the special vision for restructuring the SIS in order to achieve the State's objectives from upgrading its activities.

Also, Rashwan reviewed the historical background of the SIS and its missions as well as its centers established across the country.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.