Malawi Finance Minister Says Govt Negotiating With 4 More Countries for Labour Export

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda says the government is discussing with four more countries for labour export.

He said this on Monday when senior members of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stormed his Kasungu south where he is member of Parliament for a New Year political rally.

He said more youths and others are expected to get jobs abroad in formalised way.

Currently, there are are about 1000 youths in Israel working in farms and authorities say the number of those working in Israel will rise to 5000.

Chithyola Banda however did not say which countries are opening up to Malawi for labour export.

Speaking during the rally, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said Malawi's economy is on the right path to recovery with Lazarus Chakwera as president and Chithyola-Banda as Finance Minister.

"For the first time in over seven years, Malawi will now receive direct budgetary support from our traditional donors.

"The donors have resumed direct budgetary support because of the confidence they have in the leadership of Chakwera and Chithyola-Banda as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs.

"With the policies that the new Finance Minister has outlined soon the economy will recover from the natural shocks such as Cyclone Freddy, Covid-19, Cholera and the economic downturn which affected our economy," Mkaka said.

In her remarks the Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani-Hara advised people of Kasungu South to jealously cling to Chithyola-Banda as their MP because of his dedication to development and high level of discipline.

MCP director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda pleaded with people of Santhe not to loose a hardworking MP like Chithyola-Banda but retain him in power in 2025.

The rally which was graced by six cabinet ministers and 17 members of parliament.