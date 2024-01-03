Rwanda: I Want to Play, Says AS Kigali New Signing Hakizimana

AS Kigali new goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana insists he left Rayon Sports to gain more playing time.

Hakizimana, 23, completed his move to the Citizens on December 31, 2023, on an undisclosed deal, bringing his four-year spell at the Blues to an end.

The City of Kigali-powered club now sees the young shot stopper as a perfect replacement for Yves Kimenyi who is out for the rest of the season through injury.

Hakizimana Muhamed Wade's second choice Blues' new signing Simon Tamale and he has been struggling for playing time since the Ugandan arrived at the club.

Rayon showed no interest in extending his contract since becoming a free agent in December 2023 and he made a decision to join a club where he not only feels wanted and to also get regular playing time.

"I am absolutely delighted to join AS Kigali, and I am hungry to start the second round of the league season and I will give my best to gain more playing time and help the team win trophies," Hakizimana said.

"I want to play regularly, and I need much time in action at club level so that I increase chances of landing a callup in the national team."

After 15 games, they are languishing in the relegation zone as they sit 15th on the 16-team table with 15 points.

Hakizimana will have to work hard between the posts to convince new head coach Guy Bukasa as the club, which is going through the worst-ever start in their history, looks to turn results around ahead of the second round of the Primus National League.

"I am looking forward to helping my club to get out of the danger zone but it will require me to be in good shape and show much determination to raise my level of playing," he said.

For a club that has won the Rwandan Cup thrice (2013, 2019, and 2022) as well as the Super Cup twice (2013 and 2022) it is hard to see things falling apart.

But the team is showing signs of recovery since former club president Fabrice Shema showed his commitment to help the club both financially and in bringing its administration back to order.