Tanzania Reaps From Global Rise

LINDI,Ruangwa: PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that Tanzania has significantly enhanced its global standing and economic diplomacy efforts, resulting in the creation of new avenues for opportunities on the international stage.

This concerted effort to strengthen Tanzania's image has played a pivotal role in fostering positive relations and expanding the country's horizons for economic growth and collaboration.

"We express our gratitude for the exemplary leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose initiatives have paved the way for diverse opportunities such as investments, capital, expanded market access for various goods, a surge in tourist arrivals, promotion of Kiswahili language and effective resolution of business challenges with neighbouring countries.

"Under her guidance, Tanzania has witnessed a transformative era marked by inclusive growth and strengthened international relations," Mr Majaliwa said.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks in Lindi Region on Tuesday, during the Ruangwa District's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) meeting, which took place at Likangara Stadium in Ruangwa with Vice-Chairman of CCM (Mainland), Abdulrahman Kinana as the Chief Guest.

Prime Minister Majaliwa went on to highlight some of the major national issues that the Sixth Phase government had been working on, such as strategic and exemplary projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) and bridges like Kigongo - Busisi to boost employment, advance the economy and accomplish the objectives outlined in the CCM Election Manifesto.

Mr Majaliwa who is also the Member of Parliament for Ruangwa Constituency highlighted the President's commitment to fostering political unity, characterised by clean and civilised politics that respect diverse ideas.

"This approach has successfully maintained a tranquil political environment through a policy framework centred on the 4R principles (Reconciliation, Resilience, Reform and Rebuilding)," he said.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Majaliwa detailed the commendable achievements in Ruangwa District since the inception of the Sixth Phase Government. Noteworthy progress includes substantial improvements in social services such as health, education, water supply, road infrastructure and agriculture.

"These advancements have significantly contributed to the overall development of the local population."

Specifically addressing healthcare, Mr Majaliwa emphasised the government's facilitation of key projects. These include the construction of a district hospital and the establishment of four new health centres in Malolo, Nangurugai, Narungombe, and Namichiga Wards.

Additionally, the implementation of nine new dispensaries in Namungo, Mbangara, Muhuru, Namkatila, Mkaranga, Mihewe, Lipande, Mkutingome and Mtakuja ensures that citizens have convenient access to healthcare services right in their communities, fostering a timely and effective healthcare delivery system.

"Ruangwa people would like to convey our profound appreciation to President Samia for her approval and assistance in the execution of numerous development projects both in the district and across the country. She has truly served as a model of leadership and sound governance," Mr Majaliwa stated.

In his remarks, Mr Kinana commended the remarkable pace of progress witnessed in Ruangwa, urging the residents to foster unity and solidarity to actualise substantial development.

He attributed the district's positive transformation to the dedicated efforts of the Ruangwa MP and Prime Minister Majaliwa, emphasising the latter's role as a crucial bridge that unifies the people, ruling party leaders and government officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kinana, serving as an eyewitness to the development initiatives in Ruangwa, underscored the stark contrast between the present state of Ruangwa and the one he encountered during his travels in the 1980s and 2000s. Expressing his congratulations to the residents for their unity and solidarity, he acknowledged the impressive strides the district has taken.

Taking advantage of the occasion, Kinana extended his congratulations to the sixth phase government for consistently delivering development across various sectors.

He highlighted the unprecedented achievement of breaking records in disbursing development funds to all councils in the country, crediting the President for her commendable efforts in advancing development for Tanzanians.