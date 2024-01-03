Tanzania: Coast Region Targets to Enroll Over 55,000 Pre-School Learners

Kibaha — COAST REGION: COAST Region plans to register a total of 55, 771 pre-school pupils for academic year 2024 whereby up to now a total of 25, 136 pupils, equivalent to 45.1 per cent of the target, have been registered, Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge has revealed.

He was talking at a recent Regional Commissioners online meeting with the Minister of State in President's Office- Regional Administration and Local Government (PO- RALG) Mr. Mohammed Mchengerwa.

On the other hand, the region plans to register 51, 446 Standard One students and that up to now 37,694 students have been registered, equivalent to 73.3 per cent. The exercise will go on until March 31, this year.

In addition to that, a total of 40,796 students have been selected to join secondary education for this year whereby pass rate percentage is at 83.7.

"The region is working very hard to make sure all these pupils are able to join schools without any obstacles ", he said.

He went on telling the meeting that, the Government has provided the region with a total of 29.7bn/- for improving school infrastructures in academic year 2023/2024.

The money will be used for construction of new 36 schools, 198 classrooms, 13 teachers' houses, 269 toilets, 21 dormitories and 13 Teachers Resources Centres (TRCs).

As for 'Boost' projects, he started that the region was supposed to build 13 schools and already 12 of these schools have been completed.