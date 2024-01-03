Tanzania: Mikumi National Park Records Domestic Tourists Boom During New Year

TANZANIA: CAMPAIGN to encourage more Tanzanians visit the country's tourist attractions yields positive result, with the Mikumi National Park witnessing a boom of domestic visitors during the New Year Festive.

The Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) conducted campaign for Mikumi National Park targeting to lure domestic tourists from the regions of Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, and Dodoma.

According the TANAPA's statement issued yesterday, during the festive the national park recorded 400 Tanzanians visited the attraction, the highest number as compared to previous records.

The Morogoro Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Adam Malima, who was present at the vigil to await the new year in the Mikumi National Park in Morogoro, commended TANAPA for its excellent job in carrying President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision.

"I must applaud you (TANAPA); your work is excellent and appears to be very unique. I have to also commend the President for agreeing to be featured in the Royal Tour documentary, which helped increase global awareness of Tanzania's tourism attractions," he said.

"The President has completed her part, now, TANAPA must complete the remaining tasks to honour those efforts. As it is said, "If you are carried, hold on tight," he added.

According to him, more than 700 visitors from Zanzibar will shortly arrive in Mikumi.

Furthermore, Mr Malima listed a number of regional initiatives, such as meeting with travel agencies, tour operators, and hotel owners to determine the most effective means of allowing tourists to stay longer in the Mikumi National Park.

Prior to the RC's remarks, Mikumi National Park Chief Conservation Commissioner, Ignas Gara, stated that the The Royal Tour documentary brought in a significant number of visitors to the park.

"We would like to thank the President Samia for the increased number of both domestic and foreign tourists that we have received. As you can see for yourself, a lot of Tanzanians have come and are still coming to this reserve to see its beauties. We are so far doing excellent," he elaborated.

Mikumi National Park, near Morogoro, is among the 21 parks managed by TANAPA since its establishment in 1964. It covers an area of 3,230 km2, which is the fourth largest in the country.

The park is crossed by Tanzania's A-7 highway. Mikumi National Park borders Selous Game Reserve on the south, the two areas forming a unique ecosystem.

It is famous for having large groups of buffalo, elephants, lions, antelopes of various species, giraffes, and hippopotamuses.