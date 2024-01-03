Malawi: Election Activists Want Civic Education On 2025 Polls to Avert Voter Apathy

Election activists say there is need to start intensified civic education on next year's general election to avoid voter apathy.

This comes as days draw closer to the election date which is due in September, 2025.

National Elections Systems Trust executive director Unandi Banda said the elections are likely going to be marred by voter apathy.

These concerns have been attributed to unfulfilled promises made by the current leadership during the past election campaign period.

Banda said increased political and electoral activities are anticipated this year.

Banda has since urged relevant stakeholders to use the remaining time wisely in intensifying awareness campaigns to eliminate voter apathy in the elections.